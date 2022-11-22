Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Increases Stock Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 105,436 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,936 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $7,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLYG. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $53,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000.

Shares of SLYG stock opened at $75.89 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.98. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.07 and a twelve month high of $95.50.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

