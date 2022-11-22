iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,145 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $7,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 187,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 141.7% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 25,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 14,942 shares during the period. Finally, Sax Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $85.98 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.75 and a fifty-two week high of $121.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.07.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

