Deutsche Bank AG Has $57.25 Million Stock Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 593,398 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,610 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.28% of Northern Trust worth $57,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,711,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,644,763,000 after purchasing an additional 457,748 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,680,680 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,826,014,000 after purchasing an additional 260,843 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 0.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,138,234 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $831,248,000 after purchasing an additional 51,625 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 1.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,814,305 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $560,626,000 after purchasing an additional 72,434 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 6.9% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,296,342 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $500,309,000 after purchasing an additional 279,000 shares during the period. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NTRS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $114.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $92.81 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.37 and a 200 day moving average of $95.61. The stock has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.06. Northern Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $76.15 and a 12 month high of $135.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.04). Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is presently 40.87%.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

