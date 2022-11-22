Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $697,000 Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,137 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 39.7% during the second quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 167.7% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 332 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

Shares of TROW opened at $121.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $27.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.83. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.53 and a 52-week high of $212.90.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.03. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 29.35%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 55.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on TROW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $97.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $114.30.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total value of $1,241,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,090,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About T. Rowe Price Group

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.