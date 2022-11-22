Apollon Wealth Management LLC Sells 9,494 Shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,494 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 157.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 78.0% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the second quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the second quarter valued at $63,000.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Stock Performance

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF stock opened at $37.36 on Tuesday. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $28.85 and a 12-month high of $46.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.69.

