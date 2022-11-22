Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $7.35 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,891 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,848 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned approximately 0.54% of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $7,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPA. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PPA opened at $78.32 on Tuesday. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $64.48 and a 52-week high of $80.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.53.

About Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

