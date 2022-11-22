Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $6.85 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC reduced its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 163,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,716 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $6,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,990,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,077,000 after purchasing an additional 808,926 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 32.1% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,828,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,348,000 after buying an additional 688,172 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,683,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,713,000 after buying an additional 149,195 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,009,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,385,000 after acquiring an additional 34,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1,003.7% during the 1st quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 1,980,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801,204 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPHQ stock opened at $45.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.73. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a twelve month low of $39.18 and a twelve month high of $53.90.

