Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Buys 60,432 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating) by 359.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,254 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,432 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned about 0.14% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $7,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,975,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,487,000 after buying an additional 329,538 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,338,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,601,000 after purchasing an additional 252,166 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $272,798,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,505,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,770,000 after purchasing an additional 109,102 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 67.6% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 502,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,304,000 after buying an additional 202,593 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MGV opened at $104.05 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.64. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $89.38 and a 1 year high of $109.92.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

