Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $713,000 Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,279 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,975 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 78.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Fastenal by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FAST opened at $52.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.18. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $43.73 and a 1 year high of $64.75.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.25% and a net margin of 15.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.31%.

In other news, Director Stephen L. Eastman acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.88 per share, with a total value of $43,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Daniel L. Florness bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.00 per share, with a total value of $192,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,929 shares in the company, valued at $13,532,592. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen L. Eastman bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.88 per share, for a total transaction of $43,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $438,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $306,425. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FAST shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Fastenal from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fastenal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.86.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

