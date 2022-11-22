Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) Stake Lessened by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its stake in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 142,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 53,200 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Quanex Building Products were worth $3,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NX. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 6,352.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 548,496 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,513,000 after acquiring an additional 539,996 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 2.8% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,743,001 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,152,000 after buying an additional 101,009 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,769,462 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,121,000 after buying an additional 75,057 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 10.6% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 586,485 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,310,000 after buying an additional 56,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 72.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 126,363 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after buying an additional 53,199 shares in the last quarter. 97.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NX opened at $23.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $786.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.39. Quanex Building Products Co. has a 1-year low of $18.00 and a 1-year high of $25.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.90.

Quanex Building Products ( NYSE:NX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The construction company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $324.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.10 million. Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 19.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.60%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Quanex Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

