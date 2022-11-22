Deutsche Bank AG Increases Stock Position in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) by 161.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,097,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,148,985 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 2.21% of Sabra Health Care REIT worth $71,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $307,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,304,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,430,000 after acquiring an additional 154,240 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 100,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 41,137 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 17,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 3,970 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBRA opened at $12.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -153.63 and a beta of 1.29. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.44 and a fifty-two week high of $16.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.76%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,500.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT to $15.50 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

As of March 31, 2022, Sabra's investment portfolio included 416 real estate properties held for investment. This consists of (i) 279 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 59 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 50 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 13 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a sales-type lease, 16 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) two mortgage loans, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 13 other loans), seven preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture.

