Atria Investments LLC Has $2.41 Million Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Atria Investments LLC lessened its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,528 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,714 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Applied Materials by 0.5% in the first quarter. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,122 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 2.0% in the second quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 4,934 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 2.9% in the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 3,605 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Applied Materials by 3.1% in the second quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,293 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 1.6% in the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,335 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMAT. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. William Blair began coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.64.

Applied Materials stock opened at $105.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.16. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.12 and a 52 week high of $167.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.83 and a 200-day moving average of $97.24.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.30. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.62% and a net margin of 25.31%. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.98%.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

