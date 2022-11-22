Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,089 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter worth $25,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 78.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $52.27 on Tuesday. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $27.65 and a 1 year high of $56.04. The firm has a market cap of $74.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 11.26%. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 33.65%.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 14,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total value of $758,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,932 shares in the company, valued at $1,783,267.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,367,500 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total value of $189,593,775.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,701,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,061,062.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total transaction of $758,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,783,267.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,486,483 shares of company stock valued at $196,061,819 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SLB has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $51.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger to $56.80 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.37.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

Featured Articles

