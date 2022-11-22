Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Purchased by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,461 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 7,847 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $334,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 84.7% in the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 14,304 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 6,558 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.3% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 259,981 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,751,000 after acquiring an additional 5,759 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $576,000. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on OXY. Piper Sandler lowered Occidental Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $84.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.11.

Insider Activity at Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Trading Down 2.3 %

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,737,316 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.71 per share, with a total value of $105,472,454.36. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 194,351,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,799,088,671.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OXY opened at $69.59 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.38. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $26.05 and a one year high of $77.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $63.25 billion, a PE ratio of 5.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.82.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.33%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.