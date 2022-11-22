Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 44,920 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 44,920 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $3,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 134.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 409.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 826.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on WRB shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Argus started coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.42.

Shares of NYSE:WRB opened at $74.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.61. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1-year low of $50.44 and a 1-year high of $76.06. The stock has a market cap of $19.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.64.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 12.05%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 8.62%.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

