Cetera Advisors LLC Sells 37,917 Shares of RH Tactical Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:RHRX)

Cetera Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in RH Tactical Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:RHRX – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 307,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,917 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of RH Tactical Rotation ETF worth $3,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in RH Tactical Rotation ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period.

RH Tactical Rotation ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of RHRX stock opened at $12.07 on Tuesday. RH Tactical Rotation ETF has a 12 month low of $10.27 and a 12 month high of $15.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.02.

