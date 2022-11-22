Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) Earns Overweight Rating from Barclays

Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by research analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 220 ($2.60) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 37.50% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 200 ($2.36) to GBX 165 ($1.95) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.36) price target on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 230 ($2.72) price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Virgin Money UK to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.01) price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 207.50 ($2.45).

Shares of Virgin Money UK stock opened at GBX 160 ($1.89) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 137.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 141.26. Virgin Money UK has a 52 week low of GBX 1.46 ($0.02) and a 52 week high of GBX 218.70 ($2.59). The stock has a market cap of £2.23 billion and a PE ratio of 355.56.

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; risk management; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance products.

