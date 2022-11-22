Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Acquires 9,684 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 209,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,684 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 809,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,538,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 3,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Dentgroup LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 40.4% in the first quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 14,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 4,284 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 204,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,185,000 after acquiring an additional 18,129 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $285,000. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $37.55 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $33.49 and a 12-month high of $50.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.73.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.