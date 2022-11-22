Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.71 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Salesforce in a research note issued on Sunday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now forecasts that the CRM provider will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.57. The consensus estimate for Salesforce’s current full-year earnings is $2.21 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Salesforce’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.91 EPS.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS.

Salesforce Price Performance

CRM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $189.00 to $179.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.15.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $144.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $144.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 268.24, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.12. Salesforce has a 52 week low of $136.04 and a 52 week high of $305.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $151.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 24th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the CRM provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total transaction of $104,643.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,179.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 47,096 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total value of $7,684,183.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 95,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,525,489.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 653 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total transaction of $104,643.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,179.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 162,727 shares of company stock valued at $25,233,330. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Salesforce

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 506.1% during the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the first quarter valued at $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 113.4% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1,350.0% during the first quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.