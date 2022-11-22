Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $8.48 Million Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,585 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $8,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Crown Castle by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,925,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,862,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,426 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,909,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,505,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,352 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Crown Castle by 82.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,463,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,233,000 after acquiring an additional 662,907 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Crown Castle by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,665,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $676,697,000 after purchasing an additional 580,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,309,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,735,953,000 after acquiring an additional 560,147 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

CCI opened at $139.11 on Tuesday. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.71 and a 1-year high of $209.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $60.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.40 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.83.

Crown Castle Increases Dividend

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 23.47%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Crown Castle’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 158.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crown Castle

In related news, Director Matthew Thornton III purchased 1,215 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $123.78 per share, with a total value of $150,392.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,096.58. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Matthew Thornton III acquired 1,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $123.78 per share, for a total transaction of $150,392.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,096.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 2,000 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $123.50 per share, with a total value of $247,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,568,820.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $177.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $160.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Crown Castle to $153.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $213.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $202.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.27.

About Crown Castle

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

See Also

