Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $6.54 Million Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 29.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 37,289 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,528 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $6,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 47.6% during the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOT opened at $184.70 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $178.67 and its 200-day moving average is $184.59. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $163.55 and a 1-year high of $262.58.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

