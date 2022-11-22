Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Softcat (LON:SCT)

Softcat (LON:SCT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

SCT has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,010 ($23.77) price objective on shares of Softcat in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Softcat from GBX 1,900 ($22.47) to GBX 1,500 ($17.74) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Shares of LON SCT opened at GBX 1,280 ($15.14) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.55 billion and a PE ratio of 2,327.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,185.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,281.33. Softcat has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,059 ($12.52) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,954 ($23.11).

Softcat plc primarily acts as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.

