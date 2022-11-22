iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Purchased by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,741 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,885 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $6,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA raised its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1,501.2% during the 2nd quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the period.

IUSB opened at $44.85 on Tuesday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $43.12 and a one year high of $53.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.14.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.101 dividend. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st.

