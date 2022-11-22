Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 1,200 ($14.19) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.53% from the company’s previous close.

Big Yellow Group Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of LON:BYG opened at GBX 1,148 ($13.57) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £2.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 298.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,107.30 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,243.97. Big Yellow Group has a 52-week low of GBX 938.50 ($11.10) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,760 ($20.81). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.08, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.32.

In related news, insider James Gibson bought 25,627 shares of Big Yellow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 976 ($11.54) per share, for a total transaction of £250,119.52 ($295,754.43). In related news, insider James Gibson bought 25,627 shares of Big Yellow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 976 ($11.54) per share, for a total transaction of £250,119.52 ($295,754.43). Also, insider Nicholas Vetch bought 22,000 shares of Big Yellow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,134 ($13.41) per share, with a total value of £249,480 ($294,998.23). Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 69,849 shares of company stock worth $74,959,702.

About Big Yellow Group

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 103 stores, including 25 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further 11 Big Yellow self storage development sites, of which eight have planning consent.

