Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ – Get Rating) by 576.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,111 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,159 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF were worth $8,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 22,384.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,083,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,654,000 after buying an additional 1,078,486 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 454,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,583,000 after acquiring an additional 66,979 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 367,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,394,000 after purchasing an additional 13,580 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 14.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 308,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,611,000 after purchasing an additional 39,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 23.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 230,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,111,000 after purchasing an additional 43,510 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Residential Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF stock opened at $71.51 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.70. iShares Residential Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $66.03 and a one year high of $100.05.

