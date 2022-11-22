Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Acquires 130,683 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 36.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 491,088 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 130,683 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned approximately 0.17% of FS KKR Capital worth $9,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. raised its stake in FS KKR Capital by 18.6% in the first quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 19,726,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,170,000 after buying an additional 3,100,501 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 47.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,789,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,034 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 50.6% in the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,905,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,492,000 after purchasing an additional 640,238 shares during the last quarter. Ulrich Consultants & Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the second quarter worth about $9,235,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 98.5% in the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 839,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,310,000 after purchasing an additional 416,744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.74% of the company’s stock.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Daniel Pietrzak acquired 6,000 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.76 per share, for a total transaction of $112,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $515,900. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 7,625 shares of company stock worth $144,400. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FS KKR Capital Stock Down 1.1 %

FSK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Hovde Group reduced their price objective on FS KKR Capital to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on FS KKR Capital from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Compass Point dropped their target price on FS KKR Capital to $24.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on FS KKR Capital from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Shares of FSK opened at $19.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.21. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58 and a beta of 1.38. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $16.70 and a 12 month high of $23.44.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. The firm had revenue of $411.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.90 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 13.29%. Analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.21%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 338.89%.

About FS KKR Capital

(Get Rating)

FS KKR Capital Corp investment company located in US with an EBITDA of $25 to $100 million. The fund focus on Broad range of sectors. It participates in debt and buyout capital transactions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.