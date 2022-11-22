Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Acquires 12,667 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,667 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $10,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1,755.0% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on D shares. TheStreet cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Bank of America cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $94.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $76.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.08.

Dominion Energy Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $59.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $49.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.48 and its 200 day moving average is $76.73. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.95 and a twelve month high of $88.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.70%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

