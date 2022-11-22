Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ) Shares Purchased by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 174,422 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,028 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF were worth $8,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PTNQ. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 59.7% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 117,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,111,000 after purchasing an additional 43,759 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,192,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,295,000 after buying an additional 41,618 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,940,000. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 76.5% during the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,530,000 after buying an additional 29,303 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 33.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 117,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,127,000 after buying an additional 29,202 shares during the period.

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of PTNQ stock opened at $50.72 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.44. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $25.04 and a 1-year high of $33.90.

