Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC cut its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,498 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $6,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 7,150.2% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,239,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 4,180,961 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,280,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,687,000 after acquiring an additional 22,623 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,643,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,540,000 after acquiring an additional 5,445 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,423,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,661,000 after purchasing an additional 320,837 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,408,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,162,000 after purchasing an additional 101,760 shares during the period.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Price Performance

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF stock opened at $62.57 on Tuesday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $64.68 and a 1-year high of $76.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.97 and its 200 day moving average is $62.46.

