Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $8.88 Million Holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,215 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 12,482 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned about 0.06% of Leidos worth $8,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Leidos by 71.0% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,369,996 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $472,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814,223 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Leidos by 12.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,518,960 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,676,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,496 shares during the period. Causeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Leidos by 69.9% in the first quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 961,782 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $103,892,000 after purchasing an additional 395,558 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Leidos by 2,130.1% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 338,133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,827,000 after purchasing an additional 322,971 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Leidos by 8.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,999,167 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $431,475,000 after purchasing an additional 320,790 shares during the period. 76.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Leidos

In related news, CEO Roger A. Krone sold 25,237 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.71, for a total value of $2,718,277.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,689,845.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 1,515 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.43, for a total value of $156,696.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,566,512.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Roger A. Krone sold 25,237 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.71, for a total transaction of $2,718,277.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 219,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,689,845.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Leidos Price Performance

Leidos stock opened at $107.68 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.07 and a 52 week high of $111.12. The stock has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.79.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.03. Leidos had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Leidos’s payout ratio is currently 29.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Leidos from $105.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Leidos from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Leidos from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Leidos currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.29.

Leidos Profile

(Get Rating)

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

