Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Purchased by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,538 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,976 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $8,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Target during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 273.5% in the 1st quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC raised its stake in Target by 55.8% during the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Target by 75.6% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Target from $165.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Tigress Financial cut their target price on shares of Target from $320.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $183.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Target from $205.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Target Trading Down 3.0 %

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at $19,660,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TGT opened at $158.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $72.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $137.16 and a 52 week high of $254.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.40.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 30.51%. Target’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.18%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

