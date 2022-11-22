Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Raises Stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 608 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned approximately 0.51% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF worth $9,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the first quarter worth $133,000.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of PRFZ stock opened at $165.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $156.96 and a 200 day moving average of $160.89. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 52 week low of $144.81 and a 52 week high of $198.16.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a $0.605 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%.

