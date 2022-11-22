First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Shares Acquired by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 481,946 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 103,164 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $8,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000.

NYSEARCA FPE opened at $16.97 on Tuesday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12-month low of $16.25 and a 12-month high of $20.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.41.

