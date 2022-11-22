Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $8.14 Million Holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned 0.44% of iShares U.S. Financials ETF worth $8,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 15,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 13.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 65,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,588,000 after purchasing an additional 7,921 shares during the period. Rollins Financial raised its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 83.3% in the first quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 17,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 8,130 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 16.2% in the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 184,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,580,000 after purchasing an additional 13,096 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF stock opened at $78.47 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.58. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $66.04 and a 12-month high of $91.95.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

