iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Shares Bought by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,663 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $8,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 573.3% in the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Performance

IWV stock opened at $227.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.35. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52 week low of $201.82 and a 52 week high of $280.44.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

