Restore (LON:RST) Given New GBX 450 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Restore (LON:RST – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 500 ($5.91) to GBX 450 ($5.32) in a report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 34.73% from the stock’s previous close.
Restore Price Performance
RST opened at GBX 334 ($3.95) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 384.25 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 417.55. The firm has a market capitalization of £457.33 million and a P/E ratio of 2,385.71. Restore has a 12-month low of GBX 331.70 ($3.92) and a 12-month high of GBX 507.43 ($6.00). The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.96.
About Restore
