Restore (LON:RST) Given New GBX 450 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Restore (LON:RST – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 500 ($5.91) to GBX 450 ($5.32) in a report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 34.73% from the stock’s previous close.

RST opened at GBX 334 ($3.95) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 384.25 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 417.55. The firm has a market capitalization of £457.33 million and a P/E ratio of 2,385.71. Restore has a 12-month low of GBX 331.70 ($3.92) and a 12-month high of GBX 507.43 ($6.00). The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.96.

Restore plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offices and workplaces services to the public and private sectors primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Digital & Information Management, and Secure Lifecycle Services. The Digital & Information Management segment offers storage and retrieval solutions for hard copy documents, magnetic data storage tapes, and heritage assets; digital workflow services, including document scanning, workflow automation, cloud-based document management systems, robotic process automation, and artificial intelligence.

