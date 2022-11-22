Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Posted by on Nov 22nd, 2022

Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMATGet Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,173.33 ($25.70).

JMAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,600 ($30.74) to GBX 2,150 ($25.42) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($26.01) target price on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,550 ($30.15) to GBX 2,200 ($26.01) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($22.47) target price on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st.

Johnson Matthey Price Performance

JMAT stock opened at GBX 2,029 ($23.99) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,943.02 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,045.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.33. Johnson Matthey has a 12 month low of GBX 1,650 ($19.51) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,536 ($29.99). The firm has a market capitalization of £3.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 3,331.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson Matthey news, insider Stephen Oxley purchased 21 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,907 ($22.55) per share, with a total value of £400.47 ($473.54). In other news, insider Stephen Oxley bought 21 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,907 ($22.55) per share, for a total transaction of £400.47 ($473.54). Also, insider Chris Mottershead bought 166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,789 ($21.15) per share, for a total transaction of £2,969.74 ($3,511.58). Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 208 shares of company stock valued at $377,047.

About Johnson Matthey

(Get Rating)

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT)

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Matthey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Matthey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.