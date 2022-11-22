Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,173.33 ($25.70).
JMAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,600 ($30.74) to GBX 2,150 ($25.42) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($26.01) target price on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,550 ($30.15) to GBX 2,200 ($26.01) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($22.47) target price on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st.
Johnson Matthey Price Performance
JMAT stock opened at GBX 2,029 ($23.99) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,943.02 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,045.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.33. Johnson Matthey has a 12 month low of GBX 1,650 ($19.51) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,536 ($29.99). The firm has a market capitalization of £3.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 3,331.15.
Insiders Place Their Bets
About Johnson Matthey
Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.
