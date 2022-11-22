Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Price Target Raised to $39.00

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Cowen from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. B. Riley increased their price target on Foot Locker from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on Foot Locker to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Bank of America upgraded Foot Locker from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Foot Locker from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Foot Locker from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.78.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Foot Locker Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of FL stock opened at $37.14 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.44. Foot Locker has a fifty-two week low of $23.85 and a fifty-two week high of $52.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Foot Locker Dividend Announcement

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.35. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 4.87%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Foot Locker will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.45%.

Insider Transactions at Foot Locker

In other news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 81,199 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total transaction of $2,983,251.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,659,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,105,584.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 81,199 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total transaction of $2,983,251.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,659,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,105,584.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total value of $77,475.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,966.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 557,380 shares of company stock valued at $18,395,121 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FL. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Foot Locker by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 43,557 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Foot Locker by 123.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in Foot Locker by 103.8% in the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 13,632 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 6,943 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Foot Locker by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,864 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Foot Locker by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,671 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 9,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.