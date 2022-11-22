Forsta AP Fonden Acquires Shares of 7,000 DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Forsta AP Fonden bought a new position in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in DISH Network during the first quarter worth about $1,702,000. Potomac Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in DISH Network by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 8,188 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in DISH Network by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 15,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in DISH Network by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 68,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in DISH Network by 64.7% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 10,915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISH opened at $14.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.55. DISH Network Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.55 and a fifty-two week high of $37.28. The company has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

In other news, Director James Defranco purchased 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.73 per share, with a total value of $1,840,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 131,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,197,100.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

DISH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on DISH Network from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of DISH Network from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on DISH Network from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on DISH Network from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.64.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

