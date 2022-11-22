Forsta AP Fonden Makes New $139,000 Investment in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

Forsta AP Fonden bought a new stake in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Clarivate during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clarivate by 267.5% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Clarivate by 50.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Clarivate in the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Clarivate news, insider James Gordon Samson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.48, for a total transaction of $1,048,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 737,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,733,171.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Andrew Miles Snyder purchased 208,333 shares of Clarivate stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.61 per share, for a total transaction of $2,418,746.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 208,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,418,746.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Gordon Samson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.48, for a total value of $1,048,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 737,898 shares in the company, valued at $7,733,171.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on CLVT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Clarivate from $17.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Clarivate from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Clarivate from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Clarivate from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Shares of CLVT opened at $9.34 on Tuesday. Clarivate Plc has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $25.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.34. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 0.98.

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

