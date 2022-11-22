Alps Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Alps Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 8,816 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 392 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,285 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 13,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ENTA opened at $46.40 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.34. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.59 and a 52-week high of $92.90. The firm has a market cap of $961.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 0.53.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ENTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.10. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 32.42% and a negative net margin of 134.21%. The business had revenue of $20.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.22) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $103.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.29.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus. The company has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to identify, develop, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus.

