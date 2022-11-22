13,401 Shares in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) Purchased by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,401 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $607,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PRGS. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progress Software in the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 139.2% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 8,469 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 50.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Progress Software by 75.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,525 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Progress Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $182,000. Institutional investors own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PRGS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Progress Software in a report on Friday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Progress Software in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.75.

Progress Software Price Performance

NASDAQ PRGS opened at $51.49 on Tuesday. Progress Software Co. has a 1 year low of $40.33 and a 1 year high of $52.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.05.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The software maker reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Progress Software had a return on equity of 39.31% and a net margin of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $153.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.10 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Progress Software Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Progress Software Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is 35.90%.

Insider Transactions at Progress Software

In other Progress Software news, CAO Domenic Lococo sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total value of $25,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,072.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jeremy Segal sold 1,258 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total transaction of $55,125.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,869.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Domenic Lococo sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total value of $25,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,072.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,806 shares of company stock worth $883,140. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Progress Software Profile



Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

Featured Articles

