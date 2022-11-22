Alps Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR)

Alps Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 67,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,435 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EBR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 49.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the first quarter worth about $84,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 13,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 13.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EBR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bradesco Corretora upgraded Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a 70.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th.

NYSE:EBR opened at $8.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.76 and a 200-day moving average of $8.73. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a 52 week low of $5.16 and a 52 week high of $10.39.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobras, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermal, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. As of December 31, 2021, it owned and operated 32 hydroelectric plants with a total installed capacity of 46,295.75 megawatts; nine thermal plants, including coal, and oil and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,505 megawatts; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra I with an installed capacity of 640 megawatts and Angra II with an installed capacity of 1,350 megawatts.

