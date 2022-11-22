Alps Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 12,942 Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WTRG. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Essential Utilities by 37.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 2.9% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 123,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,325,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 5.1% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 66,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co boosted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 1.0% during the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 47,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Essential Utilities by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 356,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,954,000 after purchasing an additional 50,329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities Stock Performance

Shares of WTRG stock opened at $47.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.69 and its 200 day moving average is $46.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.72, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.77. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.50 and a 12 month high of $53.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Essential Utilities Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a $0.287 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 64.97%.

Several equities analysts have commented on WTRG shares. Bank of America cut shares of Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Essential Utilities currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.83.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

