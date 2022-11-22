Alps Advisors Inc. Has $589,000 Stock Holdings in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)

Alps Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 95,829 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ImmunoGen were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IMGN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 116.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in ImmunoGen in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 544.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 16,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 14,150 shares during the period. Finally, TFC Financial Management boosted its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 17,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on IMGN shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of ImmunoGen from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on ImmunoGen from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of ImmunoGen from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of NASDAQ IMGN opened at $5.32 on Tuesday. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.10 and a 12-month high of $7.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.97. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 1.06.

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

