Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 18,853 Shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS)

Alps Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating) by 42.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,830 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 18,853 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of Merus worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merus by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,196,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Merus by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Merus by 37.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Merus in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Merus by 278.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 2,745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MRUS. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Merus from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Merus in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Merus from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Merus in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Merus from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.29.

Insider Transactions at Merus

Merus Price Performance

In related news, CEO Sven Ante Lundberg acquired 14,706 shares of Merus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.38 per share, for a total transaction of $211,472.28. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,482.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRUS opened at $16.41 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.47. Merus has a 52-week low of $12.03 and a 52-week high of $33.09.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.07. Merus had a negative net margin of 139.04% and a negative return on equity of 20.48%. The company had revenue of $6.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.76 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Merus will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Merus Profile

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

