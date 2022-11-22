Alps Advisors Inc. Acquires 12,184 Shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 60,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,184 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Uniti Group were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UNIT. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Uniti Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 63,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 382,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,268,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Uniti Group by 8.4% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Uniti Group by 2.2% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 56,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Uniti Group from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Uniti Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Uniti Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Uniti Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Uniti Group stock opened at $7.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.40 and a 200-day moving average of $9.13. Uniti Group Inc. has a one year low of $6.35 and a one year high of $14.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.28%. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -666.59%.

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

