Alps Advisors Inc. Takes Position in I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB)

Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 49,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000. Alps Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of I-Mab at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IMAB. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in I-Mab during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in I-Mab during the first quarter valued at $65,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in I-Mab by 141.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 7,151 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in I-Mab by 18.4% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 17,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of I-Mab during the 1st quarter valued at about $288,000. 51.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IMAB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of I-Mab from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of I-Mab from $70.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on I-Mab from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 30th.

Shares of IMAB opened at $3.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.50. I-Mab has a 12-month low of $3.25 and a 12-month high of $69.90.

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a for patients with membranous nephropathy; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; TJ107, a recombinant human IL-7, which is in Phase 2 for cancer treatment-related lymphopenia and cancer immunotherapy; and Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial.

