Alps Advisors Inc. Takes Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,304 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $553,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRSN. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Tobam bought a new position in VeriSign in the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 29.4% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 440 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in VeriSign by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 357 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of VeriSign by 943.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 553 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at VeriSign

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.05, for a total transaction of $123,856.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,448,922.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $245,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,485,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.05, for a total transaction of $123,856.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,448,922.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,531 shares of company stock worth $508,391. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VeriSign Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VRSN shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of VeriSign to $216.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VeriSign in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of VRSN stock opened at $195.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 1.01. VeriSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.25 and a fifty-two week high of $257.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $182.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.07.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The information services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.04. VeriSign had a net margin of 59.07% and a negative return on equity of 47.71%. The business had revenue of $357.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

VeriSign Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

Featured Stories

