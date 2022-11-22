Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Holdings Lowered by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,766 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 7.1% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Realty Income by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in Realty Income by 82.4% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 8,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 4,044 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 5.0% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 157,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,916,000 after purchasing an additional 7,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Allan LLC boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 18.2% in the first quarter. William Allan LLC now owns 10,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

O has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Mizuho cut shares of Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Realty Income has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.00.

NYSE:O opened at $65.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $40.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.34. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $55.50 and a 52 week high of $75.40.

The firm also recently declared a nov 22 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.248 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 278.50%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

